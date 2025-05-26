All party Parliamentary delegations meet world leaders to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

AMN

India continued to expose Pakistan’s support for terrorism globally with multi-party delegations visiting various countries and spreading New Delhi’s message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde led an all-party delegation today that met Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Congo Therese Kayikwamba Wagner. Mr Shinde reiterated the country’s firm stand against terrorism. He thanked Congo for its support and solidarity in the fight against terrorism. He said, trade and talks cannot go together with a country which supports terrorism.

Another multi-party delegation headed by NCP (SCP) Supriya Sule met Minister of State for Interior Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani and apprised him of the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and India’s stand against terrorism. During the meeting, the Qatar side reiterated its firm stance against terrorism. Talking to the media in Doha, Surpiya Sule said, India has enough evidence to prove that the entire module was being operated from the neighbourhood.

JD (U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha led a delegation that met the Chairperson, National Defence Committee of the National Assembly of South Korea, Sung II-Jong in Seoul. The delegation apprised him on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam saying that it was intended to disrupt communal harmony in India. Chairperson Sung appreciated the Indian delegation’s views and emphasised that any act of terrorism is a crime against humanity and cannot be condoned. Later, talking to media, Mr. Jha said, South Korea is a member of the United Nations Security Council and it has an important role. He said, Indian delegation has urged South Korea to blacklist Pakistan, as it uses the financial assistance in terrorism.

In Slovenia, DMK MP Kanimozhi led all-party delegation met the Chairperson of the Foreign Policy Committee of National Assembly with Predrag Baković and Miroslav Gregorič of the India-Slovenia Parliamentary Friendship Group. The delegation conveyed India’s strong commitment on zero tolerance against terrorism and national consensus on this issue. The Slovenian side reaffirmed its condemnation of terrorism as pure evil that cannot be justified in any form.

An all-party delegation headed by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad was given a detailed briefing by Indian Ambassador in Paris. According to the Indian Embassy, India’s message of unity and solidarity in the fight against terrorism will further strengthen bilateral cooperation on the shared global challenge of fighting terrorism.