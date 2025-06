AMN

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested from Hisar on charges of espionage, was produced in the district court today amid tight security. The court has sent Jyoti Malhotra to 14 days judicial custody. According to the information, the data of Jyoti’s laptop and mobile has been recovered. A total of 12 terabytes of data has been recovered. It has been said that during her visit to Pakistan, Jyoti Malhotra used to have face-to-face conversations with officials of Pakistan’s intelligence agency.