Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Govt wants to empower NE through technology & digital inclusion, says MeitY Secretary

May 26, 2025

AMN

Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) S. Krishnan highlighted the ministry’s commitment to empowering the Northeast through technology and digital inclusion. He made this remark during his virtual address at the inaugural programme of the Innovation NE Week hosted by National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Kohima in Nagaland.
Mr Krishnan pointed out that 20 of India’s 55 NIELIT centres are located in the Northeast region, with the Kohima centre being one of the most active. Emphasizing on the distinct advantages of Nagaland, He stressed the need to equip the youth with modern skills to fully unlock their potential in the economic setup. He also highlighted NIELIT’s mission to enhance employability of youth in the region through job-oriented capacity-building programs.
Mr Krishnan also underlined the initiative’s importance in advancing digital literacy and technical education in the Northeast. The three-day event is seeing participants from all North-eastern states.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Govt to open Driving training schools in Tribal areas, says Gadkari

Jun 17, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP blast: 4 dead in explosion at firecracker Unit in Amroha

Jun 16, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Last rites of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani today evening

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!