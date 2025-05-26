Govt wants to empower NE through technology & digital inclusion, says MeitY Secretary

AMN

Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) S. Krishnan highlighted the ministry’s commitment to empowering the Northeast through technology and digital inclusion. He made this remark during his virtual address at the inaugural programme of the Innovation NE Week hosted by National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Kohima in Nagaland.

Mr Krishnan pointed out that 20 of India’s 55 NIELIT centres are located in the Northeast region, with the Kohima centre being one of the most active. Emphasizing on the distinct advantages of Nagaland, He stressed the need to equip the youth with modern skills to fully unlock their potential in the economic setup. He also highlighted NIELIT’s mission to enhance employability of youth in the region through job-oriented capacity-building programs.

Mr Krishnan also underlined the initiative’s importance in advancing digital literacy and technical education in the Northeast. The three-day event is seeing participants from all North-eastern states.