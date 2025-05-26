Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Punjab: 4 arrested for killing Shiromani Akali Dal Councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman

May 26, 2025
4 arrested in Amritsar for killing Shiromani Akali Dal Councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman

In Punjab, the Amritsar Police today arrested four assailants who shot dead Shiromani Akali Dal Municipal Councillor from Jandiala Guru, Harjinder Singh Bahman, last evening. Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav informed that while chasing the accused, one of them, Gurpreet Singh Gopi, opened fire on the police party. The police retaliated in self-defence, injuring Gopi in the leg. The accused was arrested along with a pistol and has been shifted to the Civil Hospital, Amritsar.

Mr. Yadav said that in this way, the police have succeeded in dismantling an organised crime network linked to a foreign-based individual. Further investigations are ongoing. Councillor Harjinder Singh had previously received threats. He was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants yesterday while he was in a market in Amritsar.

Meanwhile, senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia stated that the law and order situation has worsened under the present AAP government in the state. He said the councillor had lodged a complaint with the police earlier when his house was fired upon by some masked men a few days ago. Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, while condemning the murder, said that it reflects poorly on the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab.

