Dominica to Confer Highest National Honour to PM Modi

Dominica has announced to confer its highest national honour to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Dominica Award of Honour will be bestowed to the Prime Minister in recognition of his contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to strengthening the partnership between India and Dominica. President of Dominica Sylvanie Burton will confer the award during the upcoming India-CARICOM Summit, scheduled to take place in Georgetown, Guyana from 19th to 21st of this month.

According to the statement of the Prime Minister Office of Dominica, India supplied Dominica with 70 thousand doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine during the Covid pandemic in February 2021. The award also recognizes India’s support for Dominica in healthcare, education and information technology under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, as well as his role in promoting climate resilience-building initiatives and sustainable development on a global level.

Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit said, the award is an expression of Dominica’s gratitude for Prime Minister Modi’s solidarity with Dominica and the wider region. He said, Mr. Modi has been a true partner to Dominica, particularly during the time of need amid a global health crisis. He said, it is an honour to present him with Dominica’s highest national accolade as a symbol of country’s gratitude for his support and as a reflection of the strong ties between the two countries. He said, Dominica is looking forward to building on this partnership and advancing a shared vision of progress and resilience.

In accepting the offer of the award, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of collaboration in tackling global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical conflicts. He affirmed India’s commitment to working alongside Dominica and the Caribbean in addressing these issues.

