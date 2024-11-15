Sri Lanka parliamentary Elections: counting of votes underway    

In Sri Lanka, polling for Parliamentary elections concluded with a reported turnout of around 65 percent. The voting was peaceful and no incidents were reported from across the island.

After the successful completion of voting, the counting of votes began this evening with postal ballots being counted first. The election commission has said that results for the postal votes will be announced later tonight while the final results are likely to be announced tomorrow.

Sri Lanka’s Parliamentary election, which follows a proportional representation model, will decide the fate of 8800 candidates as they seek to enter the 225-member parliament. The election has a huge bearing on the future course of the crisis-stricken island nation as President Dissanayake, aims to secure a parliamentary majority to implement his reform plan.

Post Views: 7