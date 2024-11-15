India to follow up extradition request of  Arsh Singh Gill with Canada

AMN / NEW DELHI

External Affairs Ministry today said Indian agencies will be following up on an extradition request of designated terrorist Arsh Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla who was arrested in Canada recently. Arsh Dalla is the de-facto chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force. In response to media queries regarding his arrest in Canada, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that given Arsh Dalla’s criminal record in India and his involvement in similar illegal activities in Canada, it is expected that he will be extradited or deported to India. He said they have seen media reports circulating since 10th November on the arrest in Canada of the proclaimed offender. He said that Canadian print and visual media have widely reported on the arrest and the Ontario Court has listed the case for hearing.

Arsh Dalla is a proclaimed offender in over 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and terrorist acts including terror financing. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him in May 2022. He was designated in India as an individual terrorist in 2023. The spokesperson said that in July last year, India had requested Canada for his provisional arrest, which was declined. He informed that a separate request was also sent to Canada under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty to verify Arsh Dalla’s suspected residential address, his financial transactions to India, moveable and immovable properties, and details of mobile numbers. Mr Jaiswal said that the Department of Justice of Canada sought additional information on the case in December last year and a reply to these queries was sent in March this year.

