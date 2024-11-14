Rare dust storm sweeps through California’s central valley

WEB DESK
In United States, a rare huge dust storm swept through California’s Central Valley, causing a highway pileup and leaving thousands without power. The weather phenomenon, known as a haboob, caused near-zero visibility near Chowchilla, 400 km north of Los Angeles. About 20 vehicles, including a semi-truck, collided on Highway 152, with several people hospitalised with minor injuries. In Fresno County, the dust storm knocked down power lines, leaving more than twelve thousand residents without electricity.