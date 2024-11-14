Rare dust storm sweeps through California’s central valley

WEB DESK

In United States, a rare huge dust storm swept through California’s Central Valley, causing a highway pileup and leaving thousands without power. The weather phenomenon, known as a haboob, caused near-zero visibility near Chowchilla, 400 km north of Los Angeles. About 20 vehicles, including a semi-truck, collided on Highway 152, with several people hospitalised with minor injuries. In Fresno County, the dust storm knocked down power lines, leaving more than twelve thousand residents without electricity.

Post Views: 5