EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar Inaugurates Symbiosis International University’s First Overseas Campus in Dubai

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar presided over the inauguration of Symbiosis International University’s first overseas campus at Dubai Knowledge Park. The ceremony, marking a significant milestone in Indo-UAE relations, was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jaishankar celebrated the university’s achievement in securing full accreditation from the Commission for Academic Accreditation under the UAE’s Ministry of Education. The campus will offer comprehensive programs in management, technology, and media, focusing on developing 21st-century skills while promoting collaboration aligned with the philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”-“the world is one family.”

The External Affairs Minister emphasized that this inauguration transcends mere institutional expansion, representing a significant milestone in India’s educational outreach as envisioned in the National Education Policy 2020. The policy actively encourages internationalization and the establishment of offshore campuses. This development further strengthens the educational cooperation between the two nations, already benefiting over 300,000 students through various Indian educational frameworks in the UAE. The campus establishment builds upon the momentum of bilateral relations initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2015 visit and the subsequent Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Dr. Jaishankar also stressed that India’s progress is intrinsically linked to its human capital and the adoption of innovations in crucial areas such as AI, clean energy, and sustainable development.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan delivered an address highlighting the deep-rooted ties between India and the UAE. He emphasized the UAE’s unwavering commitment to fostering a knowledge-based economy under the visionary leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The Sheikh articulated the vital role of education in promoting understanding, peace, and progress, while expressing profound appreciation for the Indian community’s contributions to the UAE’s prosperity.

“The world today requires individuals who are not only well-educated but who also appreciate the importance of a culture rooted in knowledge, progress, and mutual respect,” Sheikh Nahyan stated. “In this spirit, education is an essential tool for fostering understanding and stability. It is imperative that, in our pursuit of knowledge, we also uphold the values of justice, tolerance, and peace.”

Symbiosis International University, renowned for its multi-campus private education system headquartered in Pune, India, strategically chose Dubai for its international expansion. The new campus caters to Dubai’s diverse expatriate community, which comprises approximately 85% of its 3.5 million residents. This initiative aligns perfectly with Dubai’s ambitious Economic Agenda 33, which aims to transform the emirate’s economy over the next decade by prioritizing human capital development and enhancing the education sector.

The establishment synchronizes with both India’s National Education Policy 2020 and the UAE’s vision for an internationalized education system. While the NEP encourages Indian institutions to expand globally and boost their international competitiveness, the UAE aspires to establish itself as a global education hub by attracting prestigious institutions and fostering a multicultural academic environment.

