Domestic Benchmark Indices extend losses for 2nd consecutive session

The domestic benchmark indices today extended losses for the second consecutive session. The BSE Sensex declined 553 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 79,389, while the NSE Nifty shed 135 points, or 0.56 percent, to settle at 24,205.

The broader market at Bombay Stock Exchange displayed a mixed trend. The mid-cap index shed over 0.3 percent while the small-cap index rose more than one and a half percent.

In the Sensex index, 25 out of 30 companies ended in negative territory. In the laggards, Tech Mahindra plunged over four and a half percent, HCL Tech slipped over 3.8 percent, and TCS lost 2.8 percent. Conversely, in the top gainers, Larsen and Toubro jumped over 6.3 percent, PowerGrid gained over 0.8 percent, and JSW Steel and Mahindra and Mahindra both added over 0.7 percent.

In Sectoral Indices at the BSE, 13 out of 20 sectors logged losses. In the top laggards, focused information technology declined 2.9 percent, IT slipped over two and a half percent, and Teck fell 2.3 percent. In the top gainers, industrials as well as capital goods added over 2.1 percent, healthcare increased over 1.8 percent, and utilities gained more than half percent.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was positive as shares of 2,652 companies advanced and 1,264 declined, while 110 remain unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 60 companies hit their 23-week high while 15 hit their 52-week low.