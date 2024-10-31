THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Domestic benchmark indices ends with losses of over half percent

Oct 30, 2024

The domestic benchmark indices today ended with losses of over half percent. The broader market at Bombay Stock Exchange ended in positive territory. The broader market at Bombay Stock Exchange ended in positive territory. The Mid-Cap index was marginally up 0.04 percent while the Small-Cap index rose over more than one and half percent.

The BSE Sensex declined 427 points, or 0.53 percent, to close at 79,942, while the NSE Nifty shed 126 points, or 0.51 percent, to settle at 24,341. In the Forex market, the rupee today ended at 84 rupees and eight paise against the US dollar. In the Indian Bullion Market, the 24 Karat Gold was trading up at 79,820 rupees for 10 Grams while Silver 999 Fine, was also trading down at 98,460 rupees per one kilogram. Brent Crude was trading at 72 dollars and 64 cents per barrel, and WTI Crude was trading at 68 dollars and 63 cents per barrel, when the reports last came in.

