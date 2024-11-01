NSE & BSE to Hold Diwali Muhurat Trading Session on Nov 1 at 6 PM

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will conduct their annual Diwali Muhurat trading session tomorrow. This special trading session will mark the beginning of the new calendar year, Samvat 2081.

According to NSE’s notification, the pre-open trading session will commence at 5:45 pm and end at 6 pm, while normal market trading will span between 6 pm and 7 pm.

Muhurat trading is a live trading session organised by the Indian stock exchanges on the day of Diwali and mostly lasts for about an hour. It is considered an auspicious time to make investments by investors and traders. During this session, investors and traders often buy stocks and commodities to mark the beginning of a new financial year.