DMC asks Chief Electoral Officer to take action against BJP leader’s offensive statements

Taking note of the offensive statements by several BJP leaders during the current electoral campaign, Delhi Minorities Commission’s Chairman Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan has written to the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi to take action against these leaders.

Dr. Khan said in his letter that “BJP leaders from Shri Amit Shah to Shri Anurag Thakur to Shri Kapil Mishra to Shri Parvesh Verma etc. are actively indulging in very provocative statements like, if elected, BJP will pull down mosques on govt. lands, Shaheen Bagh protesters will enter Hindu homes and rape Hindu women, and that the forthcoming Delhi elections are between India and Pakistan….

Dr Khan said in his letter that “these provocative and totally baseless statements not only vitiate the atmosphere and try to polarise the voters using lies, these may easily lead to riots on our streets.”

Dr. Khan told the Chief Electoral Officer that “Since you are the legal authority in Delhi to check such illegal behaviour, it is our earnest request to you to take cognisance of these provocative statements and punish the culprits suitably by stopping them from campaigning, cancelling candidature of candidates and filing FIRs”.

Dr. Khan further said in his letter that, “As regards the “illegal mosques” issue, this [Dehi Minorities] Commission had taken cognisance of Shri Parvesh Verma’s earlier claim in this regard and had conducted an enquiry which disproved these allegations.”

Dr Khan attached with his letter copies of some of recent abusive and offensive statements of BJP leaders like their chanting of “goli maaro saalon ko” (shoot the rascals) or that the protesters at Shaheen Bagh will enter Hindu houses and rape Hindu women.

Dr. Khan also attached with his letter a copy of the fact-finding report about Parvesh Verma’s earlier claim that Delhi mosques are built on govt. lands. The said report totally trashed his claims.