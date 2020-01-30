FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jan 2020 12:13:40      انڈین آواز
Ad

Women Can Offer Prayers in Mosques: Muslim Board Tells SC

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Asks Muslims to ignore Fatwas Stating Otherwise

Muslim woman praying for Allah,

AMN / NEW DELHI

The entry of women into mosques to offer prayers is permitted the

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the entry of women into mosques to offer prayers is permitted in Islam and ‘fatwas’ contradicting this tenet should be ignored.

In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the board said while a Muslim woman is free to enter mosques, it is not mandatory for them to do so. Women also have the option to offer prayers at home instead of at a congregation or in mosques, it said.

The AIMPLB was responding to a petition filed by two Muslim women seeking directions from the Supreme Court to allow women to enter the place of worship.

Resisting the court’s interference in the matter, the AIMPLB said mosques are privately managed bodies and courts cannot get into the arena of detailed arrangements of a religious place.

It further said the court can only render its advice but not issue directives.

Last October, the court had issued notice on the plea of Yasmeen Zuber Ahmad Peerzade and Zuber Ahmad Nazir Peerzade who contended that restrictions on the entry of Muslim women in mosques across the country were unconstitutional and violated the fundamental right to life, equality and gender justice.

The plea sought direction to the government authorities and Muslim bodies to allow Muslim women entry into mosques to offer namaz. It also contended that in mosques where women are allowed, there should be no segregation — separate entry, exit or a separate praying area.

The AIMPLB said it does not want to comment on any contrary religious opinion to this effect.

“Islam has not made it obligatory on Muslim women to join congregational prayer nor is it obligatory for woman to offer Friday namaz in congregation though it is so on Muslim men. The Muslim woman is differently placed because as per doctrines of Islam, she is entitled to the same religious reward for praying as per her option either in masjid or at home”, said the affidavit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

India beat New Zealand in third T20 via Super Over in Hamilton

India defeated New Zealand in the third T20 International via Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in t ...

Saina Nehwal joins BJP, says ‘PM Modi inspires me’

AMN / NEW DELHI India's badminton star Saina Nehwal today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She join ...

Nagal joins Prajnesh in singles main draw at Tata Open Maharashtra

AMN /Mumbai Sumit Nagal joined compatriot Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the main draw at the upcoming third editi ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Mumbai International Film Festival begins

Mumbai International Film Festival begins

AMN / Mumbai The oldest international event for non-feature films in South Asia, the Mumbai International F ...

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!