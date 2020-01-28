Former Bihar Minister Abdul Ghafoor passes away

Anwarul Hoda / Patna

Former Bihar minister and RJD MLA Abdul Ghafoor passed away today morning. He was hospitalised in a delhi hospital for last few days. He was Minister of Minority Welfare and Chairman of Bihar State Haj Committee.

He was representing the Mahishi assembly constituency of Saharsa for 25 years. For the first time in 1995 he became MLA on RJD ticket. Nobody could ever defeat him after that.

Politicians of all hue and people from the community have condoled his death terming his death as big loss to the community and the state of Bihar.