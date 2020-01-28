FreeCurrencyRates.com

28 Jan 2020
SC Grants Bail to 14 Convicted in Post-Godhra Sardarpura Massacre

AGENCIES

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, 28 January, granted bail to 14 convicted in the Sardarpura post-Godhra riots case, where 33 people – all of them Muslims – were burnt alive.

The apex court put the convicts in two batches – one in Indore, and the other in Jabalpur. The court further directed the convicts to carry out spiritual and social work while out on bail.

All of their appeals are pending in the Supreme Court. The Gujarat High Court had earlier acquitted 14 of the accused and convicted 17, and awarded them life sentences in the 2002 riots case.

