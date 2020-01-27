Tripartite accord with Bodo groups will further protect Bodo people:PM

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the tripartite accord with Bodo groups will further protect and popularize the unique culture of the Bodo people. He said, it will lead to transformative results for the Bodo people.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Modi said, they will get access to a wide range of development-oriented initiatives. He added that the Centre is committed to doing everything possible to help the Bodo people realize their aspirations.

The Prime Minister said, the accord successfully brings together the leading stakeholders under one framework and those who were previously associated with armed resistance groups will now be entering the mainstream and contributing to the nation’s progress.