FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jan 2020 06:56:49      انڈین آواز
Ad

Govt convenes all party meeting ahead of Budget session of Parliament

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday (JAN 30) to ensure smooth transaction of business in both Houses of Parliament during budget session.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also called an all-party meeting on Thursday evening. During the meeting, Mr Birla will seek cooperation from the floor leaders of different parties in the Lok Sabha to ensure smooth transaction of business in the Lower House.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu is also scheduled to hold an all-party meeting on Thursday.

The first phase of the Budget session of Parliament will start from Friday and will continue till the 11th of next month.

After a recess of nearly one month, the session will resume from 2nd of March and will go on till 3rd of April.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Badminton PBL: Bengaluru Raptors looking to bounce back against Pune

Lucknow After a fabulous start to their campaign at the Star Sports Premier Badminton League , Pune 7 Aces ...

Football: Real Kashmir overcome Indian Arrows to get back to winning ways

HSB / Goa In what will serve as a huge sense of relief, Real Kashmir got back to winning ways by registerin ...

Table Tennis: Perfect 10 in Sharath’s realm of reach

AMN / Hyderabad Will he score a Perfect 10? That is the question uppermost in the minds of not just Sharath ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

WEB DESK Shah Rukh Khan has shared a viral video, which was earlier shared by businessman Anand Mahindra. T ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!