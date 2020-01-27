Govt convenes all party meeting ahead of Budget session of Parliament

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday (JAN 30) to ensure smooth transaction of business in both Houses of Parliament during budget session.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also called an all-party meeting on Thursday evening. During the meeting, Mr Birla will seek cooperation from the floor leaders of different parties in the Lok Sabha to ensure smooth transaction of business in the Lower House.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu is also scheduled to hold an all-party meeting on Thursday.

The first phase of the Budget session of Parliament will start from Friday and will continue till the 11th of next month.

After a recess of nearly one month, the session will resume from 2nd of March and will go on till 3rd of April.