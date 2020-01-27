Nirbhaya case: Convict Mukesh Kumar seeks urgent hearing in SC against rejection of mercy plea

AGENCIES/ NEW DELHI

The death row convict in 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case,Mukesh Kumar Singh today moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing on his plea against dismissal of his mercy petition by the President. The mercy plea of Singh was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and comprising Justice B R Gavai and Justice Surya Kant said that if someone is to be executed on 1st February, then it is a matter of top priority and asked Singh’s counsel to approach the mentioning officer as the hanging is scheduled on February 1.

The bench said, execution case will be given top priority. The warrant for execution of death sentence for the four convicts in the case has been fixed on February 1 at 6 am.

Singh had moved the mercy plea after the Supreme Court dismissed his curative petition against his conviction and death sentence. The apex court had also rejected the curative petition of another death row convict Akshay Kumar.