FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jan 2020 03:49:03      انڈین آواز
Ad

Govt and NDFB of Assam sign agreement for peace

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI

The Centre today signed an accord with the banned Assam-based insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB). The tripartite agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry Satyendra Garg, Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna and the top leadership of the four factions of the NDFB signed the agreement.

The accord will provide for some political rights to the Bodo tribals living in Assam and some economic package for the community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Badminton PBL: Bengaluru Raptors looking to bounce back against Pune

Lucknow After a fabulous start to their campaign at the Star Sports Premier Badminton League , Pune 7 Aces ...

Football: Real Kashmir overcome Indian Arrows to get back to winning ways

HSB / Goa In what will serve as a huge sense of relief, Real Kashmir got back to winning ways by registerin ...

Table Tennis: Perfect 10 in Sharath’s realm of reach

AMN / Hyderabad Will he score a Perfect 10? That is the question uppermost in the minds of not just Sharath ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

WEB DESK Shah Rukh Khan has shared a viral video, which was earlier shared by businessman Anand Mahindra. T ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!