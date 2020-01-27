Govt and NDFB of Assam sign agreement for peace

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI

The Centre today signed an accord with the banned Assam-based insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB). The tripartite agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry Satyendra Garg, Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna and the top leadership of the four factions of the NDFB signed the agreement.

The accord will provide for some political rights to the Bodo tribals living in Assam and some economic package for the community.