Shaheen Bagh protest clear cut example how people trying to suppress silent majority on CAA: Prasad

AMN / NEW DELHI

UNION minister and Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad today alleged that Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protest is emerging as a textbook case of a few hundred people trying to suppress the silent majority.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr Prasad said that those trying to fragment India are getting cover at Shaheen Bagh protest where the tricolors are being waived. He said the protest is offering platform to tukde tukde gang elements under the garb of opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Mr Prasad said, this is not just a protest against CAA it is a protest against Prime minister Narendra Modi. Mr Prasad said, lakhs of people are distressed because they can not go to office, shops are shut and their children are not able to go to school due to roadblock by Shaheen Bagh protesters.