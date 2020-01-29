FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jan 2020 10:27:26      انڈین آواز
Ad

Maharashtra : 25 killed, 18 injured in road accident in Nashik

Leave a comment
Published On: By

CM Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia

Image

AGENCIES / NASHIK

At least 25 PEOPLE were killed and many injured when State Road Transport Corporation bus and autorickshaw collided and fell into a well near Malegaon, officials said. The accident took place on Tuesday evening on the busy Malegaon-Deola Road, an official of Nashik Police Control said.

Rescue operation was launched soon after and 18 bus passengers were saved while at 18 others perished. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to kin of each deceased this evening.

Transport Minister Anil Parab has directed the district authorities to ensure all help to the victims including medical treatment. The police are probing the cause of the accident and ascertaining of there are any more victims.

Later in the evening, police managed to fish out the vehicles, and efforts were onto rescue of any others were on. The bus was carrying around 40 passengers while the autorickshaw had an unknown number of riders.

Work of identifying the victims and autopsy was being carried out.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Women Football; Gokulam Kerala run riot against Kenkre

AMN / Bengaluru Gokulam Kerala FC ran rout in their Hero Indian Women’s League fixture against Kenkre FC, ...

TT: Telangana,Delhi men get decent draw, Gujarat women crash out

AMN / Hyderabad Third-seeded Delhi men could not have asked for a better first-round draw in the second sta ...

PBL: Wong Wing, Beiwen Zhang guide Awadhe Warriors to their maiden win at home

AMN / Lucknow Former World No. 10 Wong Wing Ki Vincent continued his winning streak to beat 2014 Commonweal ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Mumbai International Film Festival begins

Mumbai International Film Festival begins

AMN / Mumbai The oldest international event for non-feature films in South Asia, the Mumbai International F ...

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!