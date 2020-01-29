Maharashtra : 25 killed, 18 injured in road accident in Nashik

CM Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia

AGENCIES / NASHIK

At least 25 PEOPLE were killed and many injured when State Road Transport Corporation bus and autorickshaw collided and fell into a well near Malegaon, officials said. The accident took place on Tuesday evening on the busy Malegaon-Deola Road, an official of Nashik Police Control said.

Rescue operation was launched soon after and 18 bus passengers were saved while at 18 others perished. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to kin of each deceased this evening.

Transport Minister Anil Parab has directed the district authorities to ensure all help to the victims including medical treatment. The police are probing the cause of the accident and ascertaining of there are any more victims.

Later in the evening, police managed to fish out the vehicles, and efforts were onto rescue of any others were on. The bus was carrying around 40 passengers while the autorickshaw had an unknown number of riders.

Work of identifying the victims and autopsy was being carried out.