इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jan 2020 10:27:40      انڈین آواز
There is no place for violence in democracy: V-P

AMN / HYDERBAD

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has called upon the youth to develop a positive outlook and contribute for building a New India which will be free of poverty, discrimination, inequalities, corruption and hunger. Addressing the Kalam’s Convention-2020 held by the Kalam’s Institute of Youth Excellence in Hyderabad last evening, he urged them not to support violence and other destructive forces. Stating that peace was the foremost pre-requisite for the development of the country, Mr Naidu said, there is no scope of violence in democracy and asserted that the ballot was more powerful than a bullet.

The Vice President urged the students, who came from about 50 schools in and around Hyderabad, to always protect the country’s rich heritage and traditions. He wanted the youth to show empathy and concern for the less privileged by adopting India’s core philosophy of share and care.

Mr Naidu stressed the need to reorient the education system to nurture children to be creative, imaginative and innovative. He called for revisiting the history textbooks to highlight the immense sacrifices and contributions made by freedom fighters from different parts of the country. Defence Research and Development Organization Chairman Dr. G. Satish Reddy was also present at the event.

Women Football; Gokulam Kerala run riot against Kenkre

AMN / Bengaluru Gokulam Kerala FC ran rout in their Hero Indian Women’s League fixture against Kenkre FC, ...

TT: Telangana,Delhi men get decent draw, Gujarat women crash out

AMN / Hyderabad Third-seeded Delhi men could not have asked for a better first-round draw in the second sta ...

PBL: Wong Wing, Beiwen Zhang guide Awadhe Warriors to their maiden win at home

AMN / Lucknow Former World No. 10 Wong Wing Ki Vincent continued his winning streak to beat 2014 Commonweal ...

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

Mumbai International Film Festival begins

AMN / Mumbai The oldest international event for non-feature films in South Asia, the Mumbai International F ...

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

