There is no place for violence in democracy: V-P

AMN / HYDERBAD

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has called upon the youth to develop a positive outlook and contribute for building a New India which will be free of poverty, discrimination, inequalities, corruption and hunger. Addressing the Kalam’s Convention-2020 held by the Kalam’s Institute of Youth Excellence in Hyderabad last evening, he urged them not to support violence and other destructive forces. Stating that peace was the foremost pre-requisite for the development of the country, Mr Naidu said, there is no scope of violence in democracy and asserted that the ballot was more powerful than a bullet.

The Vice President urged the students, who came from about 50 schools in and around Hyderabad, to always protect the country’s rich heritage and traditions. He wanted the youth to show empathy and concern for the less privileged by adopting India’s core philosophy of share and care.

Mr Naidu stressed the need to reorient the education system to nurture children to be creative, imaginative and innovative. He called for revisiting the history textbooks to highlight the immense sacrifices and contributions made by freedom fighters from different parts of the country. Defence Research and Development Organization Chairman Dr. G. Satish Reddy was also present at the event.