Direct flight between Delhi and Deoghar begins

Staff Reporter

Civil Aviation Ministry has flagged-off direct flights between Delhi and Deoghar today. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Minister of State for Civil Aviation (Gen) Dr V.K Singh (Retd) virtually inaugurated the direct flight by Indigo. The airline will be deploying an A320 Neo, which is a 180-seater twin turbofan engine passenger aircraft. The total number of departures from Deoghar will be eleven daily.

Sir, it’s an amazing moment for all of us. We'll keep doing our best in connecting people to newer skies! 😊 #Deoghar #BlueSkiesCalling #LetsIndiGo https://t.co/3PDoWnCWDJ — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 30, 2022

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Scindia said, Baba Baidya Nath Dham in Deoghar is an international religious heritage. He expressed pleasure that his ministry has helped millions of pilgrims to visit Deoghar. Mr. Scindia said, the day is not far when Civil Aviation will become the primary source of traveling in India. Earlier, this month on the 12th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that Deoghar will be connected with Delhi through direct flights.