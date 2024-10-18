Dharmendra Pradhan interacts with scholars of 5 newly classified classical languages

THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said today that the government is taking all steps to strengthen and facilitate learning in all Indian languages. He said that the government is also making all-round efforts to promote learning in Indian languages, as well as to celebrate, honour, and preserve the linguistic heritage of the country.

The Minister interacted with scholars of five newly classified classical languages, Prakrit, Pali, Marathi, Bangla, and Assamese, in New Delhi today. Speaking on the occasion, the Education Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always stated that all languages of the country are Indian languages.

The Chairman of the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, Chamu Krishna Shastry, and UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar, along with academicians, scholars, and officials of the Education Ministry, were also present at the event. The scholars expressed their happiness at the inclusion of these languages in the list of classical languages.

