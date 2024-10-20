THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Mrs Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar appointed as Chairperson of NCW

Oct 20, 2024

AMN / NEW DELHI

Mrs. Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar has been appointed as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW). She will be the 9th Chairperson of NCW.

Mrs. Rahatkar has demonstrated leadership skills across various political and social responsibilities.During her tenure as Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (2016-2021), she spearheaded initiatives like “Sakshama” (support for acid attack survivors), “Prajwala” (linking self-help groups to central government schemes), and “Suhita” (24×7 helpline service for women).

She also worked on legal reforms focusing on issues like POCSO, anti-triple talaq cells, and anti-human trafficking units. She introduced digital literacy programs and launched a publication named “Saad” dedicated to women’s issues.

As the Mayor of Chatrapati Sambhajinagar from 2007 to 2010, Smt. Rahatkar implemented significant developmental projects related to healthcare and infrastructure.

Smt. Rahatkar holds a bachelor’s degree in Physics and a master’s degree in History from University of Pune. She has authored several books, including ‘Vidhilikhit’ (on women’s legal issues) and ‘Aurangabad: Leading to Wide Roads’. Her contributions to women’s empowerment have earned her recognition, including the National Law Award and the Savitribai Phule Award from a national literary council.

Dr. Archana Majumdar has also been appointed as the Member of the National Commission for Women . 

