Shivraj Singh Chouhan discusses farming issues with farmers

BISHESHWAR MISHRA

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held discussions with farmers, farmers’ organizations, and their members and representatives from different states in New Delhi today. Mr Chouhan said that many issues related to farming were seriously discussed with the farmers. He informed farmers about yesterday’s cabinet decision to increase the MSP of Rabi crops, along with all the efforts made by the government.

Farmer organizations discussed many important topics and provided constructive suggestions. Farmers said that a Model Agricultural Farming program should be developed to educate those with one, two, or two and a half acres of land on how to engage in profitable farming practices. They discussed providing water, the use of fertilizers, making the soil healthy, problems caused by natural disasters, and the closure of sugar mills. Farmers also offered suggestions regarding the promotion of millets