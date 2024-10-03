THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Development works over ₹37,000 crore launched in Gandhinagar during last 5 years: Amit Shah

Oct 3, 2024

AMN / Ahmedabad

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said that after Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made cleanliness a mass movement and contributed immensely toward inculcating the culture of cleanliness among people. The Minister was addressing the gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over 470 crore rupees in Ahmedabad today.

The Minister said, development works worth over 37 thousand crore rupees have been launched in Gandhinagar Parliamentary Constituency during the last five years, including people-centric projects related to health, infrastructure, and education.

He lauded the exemplary work done by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in developing the primary schools into smart schools. Mr. Shah who is on a visit to his home state , launched several projects in his parliamentary constituency Gandhinagar which include the newly built tele rehabilitation centre at GMERS hospital in Sola today morning.

Later in a day, Mr Shah will also address BJP workers at ‘Karyakarta Sammelan’ near Sanand in Ahmedabad . He is also scheduled to inaugurate the newly-built office building of the Ahmedabad police commissioner in Shahibaug. In the evening, the Minister will kick off Vibrant Gujarat Navratri festival organised by Gujarat Tourism at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad. He will also attend three other Navratri events in Ahmedabad .

