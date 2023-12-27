Department of Chemical and Petrochemical gave special emphasis on reduction on imports, improving business environment

Year End Review 2023

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Chemical and Petrochemical Industry of India holds a pivotal position in our economy serving as a backbone for numerous sectors. The Department of Chemical and Petrochemical has commendably taken steps to reduce our reliance on imports, enhance infrastructure, and improve the business environment, a strong focus on chemical sustainability into this narrative of growth. The main activities of the department this year were as follows:

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals implements the New Scheme of Petrochemicals with sub-schemes on (i) Scheme for setting up of Centres of Excellence; (ii) The Petrochemicals Research & Innovation Commendation Scheme; and (iii) Scheme for setting up of Plastic Parks.

Under the Scheme of setting up Plastic Parks, the Department promotes setting up of need-based Plastic Parks with requisite state-of-the-art infrastructure and enabling common facilities. The objective is to consolidate and synergize the capacities of downstream plastic processing industry to help increase investment, production and export in the sector as well as generate employment. 10 Plastic Parks have been approved so far in different States and the same are at different levels of implementation.

With regard to Centres of Excellence (CoEs), the objective is to provide grant-in-aid to educational and research institutions to improve existing technology and promote development of new applications of polymers and plastics. The emphasis of the Scheme is on modernization and upgradation of existing manufacturing processes as well as improving the quality of products. 13 CoEs have been approved so far.

Under the Petrochemicals Research & Innovation Commendation (PRIC) Scheme, the Government felicitates meritorious innovations and inventions in the field of petrochemicals, products, processes and other related areas. The Scheme seeks to improve research and development in the petrochemical sector, leading to more efficient energy consumption, plastic waste management, and development of new products.

(i) Creation of New Harmonised System (HS) Codes

For the chemicals sector, majority of imports is coming under ‘OTHERS’ Category which makes it difficult to analyse the trade trend for individual commodities. To address this issue, DCPC has initiated the exercise to identify the high import value chemicals under Chapters 29 & 38 and proposing dedicated Harmonized System (HS) Codes for 28 pesticides products. The creation of new HS Codes helps in developing trade intelligence in imports.

Based on the proposal of the Department, 14 new HS codes have been created for technical grade pesticides along with their formulations. In total, 28 new HS Codes have been created.

(ii) Quality Control Orders (Qcos):

DCPC has initiated to make BIS Standards as mandatory for certain Chemicals, so that both domestic manufacturers and overseas suppliers meet the BIS parameters to protect human, animal or plant health, safety of the environment, prevention of unfair trade practices and national security, under Section 16 of BIS Act, 2016. Department has notified 61 QCOs out of which 30 have been implemented. During the 2023, 12 QCOs have been implemented.

(iii) B20 International conference on ‘Chemicals and Petrochemicals: Sustainable transitions through Green Technologies and digitalization’:

Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organized the B20 International Conference on ‘Chemicals and Petrochemicals: Sustainable transitions through Green Technologies and digitalization’ on 24.05.2023 at New Delhi. The event marked participation of leading industry leader of chemical and petrochemical sector and about 520 delegates from G20 countries.

(iv) Summit on Global Chemicals and petrochemicals Manufacturing Hub in India:

DCPC organised a two-day summit on Global Chemicals and petrochemicals Manufacturing Hub in India” during 27-28 July, 2023 in New Delhi. The summit witnessed the participation of a total of 517 delegates from the industry including 56 delegates from abroad.

(v) Additional Qualifiers:

D/o Revenue issued Circular No. 15/2023-Customs making Mandatory additional qualifiers (IUPAC and CAS No.) in import/export declarations in respect of Chemicals and petrochemicals. The same has been implemented w.e.f. 01.10.2023.

(v) Foreign Direct Investment:

100% FDI is allowed under the automatic route for the chemicals sector and investor does not require any special clearances except for a few hazardous chemicals.

Chemicals is in sixth position in terms of total FDI in India amounts to ~3% of total FDI equity inflows in India, with highest recorded growth i.e. 91% over the FY 2021-22 among all the sectors.

Year FDI (in Rs. Cr.) 2020-21 6300 2021-22 7202 2022-23 14662 Source: DPIIT

Performance of HOCL

The sales turnover of HOCL for the period April – November 2023 has registered a growth of 23.79% over the same period last year. The sales turnover for the period April – November 2023 is Rs.462.85 crore and the same for the period of April – November, 2022 is Rs.373.91 crore.

Launching of New Website of the Department: Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals has developed and launched a new Website https://chemicals.gov.in and issued instructions to keep the website updated on a regular and continuous basis. Webinar on Cyber Jagrookta Awareness and Interactive Session-cum-Training Programme by I4C MHA: An interactive session-cum-training program was conducted by I4C, MHA in the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals on 14.2.2023 to deal with the cybercrimes in a coordinated and comprehensive manner. The officers of the Department and PSUs/ABs under its administrative control participated in the programme with enthusiasm. One of the objectives of this scheme was capacity building of Government Officials for Cyber Hygiene such as properly shutting down the computer, changing passwords at regular intervals, being cautious against opening of phishing websites along with other websites, precautions to be taken while handling social media platforms and protections against data theft, etc, so as to prevent cybercrimes. A Webinar on Cyber Security Hygiene was again organized in the Department by I4C MHA on 26.10.2023 also.

Orientation program for Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals

by Karmayogi Bharat: An iGOT Orientation program of Department of Personnel and Training was held for Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals by Karmayogi Bharat, to demonstrate the iGOT Karmayogi portal, and assist in on-boarding Department’s learners through the course of the session.

All employees, at the level of ASO and above, of the Department attended the above mentioned iGOT Orientation program. As per DOP&T’s instructions on implementation of e-HRMSv2, Deptt. Successfully on boarded on e-HRMSv2

Setting up of a Cyber Cell in the Department: A Cyber Cell has been set up in the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals as a mechanism for 24×7 reporting of cyber incidents and respond to cyber alerts, if any. Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology IPFT

The Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology (IPFT), Gurugram is an autonomous institute under the administrative control of the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India (GoI). The Institute is engaged in the development of state-of-the-art user and environment-friendly new generation pesticide formulation technologies, and has emerged as a reputed institute in this sphere. The primary objectives of IPFT include developing new generation pesticide formulation technologies, promoting efficient and new application technologies, disseminating information regarding safe manufacturing practices, providing analytical and consultancy services, as well as imparting specialized training for pesticide personnel.

Major Achievements

i. Grant-In-Aid Projects – the following projects were undertaken during 2023.

Monitoring of Pesticide Residues at National Level, sponsored by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (DA&FW), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India Development of safe and effective soluble concentrate formulation of Monocrotophos

ii. Research & Development

Combination formulation of insecticide and fungicide for seed treatment

The combination suspo-emulsion gel formulation has been optimized and developed for broad-spectrum activity for seed treatment before sowing.

Development of Imidacloprid Nanosuspension Formulation with Oleoresin for enhanced efficacy against whiteflies

This formulation offers advantages such as reduced environmental impact and targeted pest control, making it a promising method for more efficient and eco-friendly pest management in agriculture and horticulture.

Development of soluble polymeric film for mosquito larvae control

The development of soluble polymeric films is in progress. These films are designed to be placed in stagnant water bodies to prevent breeding of mosquito larvae. This approach is environment-friendly, as it targets only the mosquito larvae without harming other organisms, and also offers long-lasting larvicidal activity.

Development of bio-botanical pesticide formulation for controlling pests of seed spices

The work on formulation development for controlling pests of seed spices in collaboration with ICAR-National Center for Seed Spice Research (NRCSS), Ajmer is in progress.

Evaluation of bio-efficacy, phyto-toxicity and effect of natural enemies of newer formulation of Imidacloprid, Emamectin benzoate and Deltamethrin on okra crop.

iii. R&D support services to the agrochemical industry

Certificate of analysis and sample analysis reports

Pesticide formulation and R&D samples are received on a regular basis from various industries for analysis and generation of CoA (Certificate of Analysis). Samples are also received from various academic institutions, including from research students. During the current financial year, more than 1000 such samples have been analysed.

Bio-efficacy field trials

Several industry-sponsored projects were undertaken at the IPFT Experimental Research Farm. Some of the trials are ongoing while for others, reports have been completed and submitted to the sponsoring companies.

Awareness and extension activities

IPFT is making efforts for popularizing the use of locally available botanicals and biopesticides for controlling different agricultural insects on Pan-India basis. Workshops are organized to impart training to farmers for enhancing crop productivity through application of bio-botanical based products, which are safe to use and provide pesticide residue-free food products. The bio-botanical zero-budgeting formulations may be effectively applied for minimization of pesticide residue in crops.