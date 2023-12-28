Stock Market Dec 27: Sensex up 702 points, Nifty to close at 21,655

The key domestic stock indices hit fresh milestones today and ended higher for the fourth straight session. On the back of positive global cues, the market started in green and extended the gains as the day progressed with Sensex crossing 72,000 for the first time.



The Sensex skyrocketed 702 points, or one percent, to finish at 72,038. The Nifty also rose 213 points, or one percent to close at 21,655.