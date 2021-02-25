Democracy can be successful only when it benefits last person on periphery: Lok Sabha Speaker

Our Correspondent / Shillong

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said that Indian democracy has a rich legacy and wherever democratic norms are gaining ground, India is being seen as an exemplary model.

Addressing Members of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly here today, Mr Birla said that democratic institutions, from Parliament to State Legislatures and Local Bodies should work in harmony and share their best practices for greater efficacy. He emphasized that democracy can be successful only when it benefits the last person standing on the periphery. “Dialogues, debates and discussions are the tools to achieve the above end” he said.

Recalling the legislative business transacted in Lok Sabha during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Speaker said that Parliament sent a positive message to people and enhanced their confidence by transacting business amidst the pandemic. Responsibility of legislators during such challenging times becomes more onerous and the collective efforts helped us to successfully face the challenges posed by Covid-19 , Mr Birla said.

Mr Om Birla fondly remembered former Lok Sabha Speaker and former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Mr Purno Agitok Sangma and his significant contributions towards strengthening parliamentary democracy and constitutional practices. Mr Birla said that Mr Sangma has always been an inspiration for us for the standards set by him.

Lok Sabha Speaker appreciated Meghalaya Legislative Assembly for convening Assembly Session during the pandemic. The Speaker also commended the Assembly for their initiative of including Zero Hour in their Practice and Procedure.

Invoking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision, Lok Sabha Speaker Mr Om Birla said that our youth should be committed to constitutional obligations and duties. ‘Nation First’ should be the mantra for the youth of India, Mr Birla said.

On this occasion, Mr Birla advocated for greater use of information and communication tools to improve efficacy of legislative bodies so that they can cater to the aspirations of people in a faster and more transparent way. He appealed to create a ‘people centric, sustainable and development – oriented society’ by bridging the digital divide.

Deliberating on the capacity building and new initiatives in Parliament, Mr Om Birla said, initiatives like organising briefing sessions on important legislative agenda in the House, 24×7 research and information support to Members, digitisation of records, including House proceedings, are commendable tasks and Legislative Assemblies should emulate these novel ideas for capacity building of their Members. In this regard, Mr Om Birla also offered all possible assistance and support to legislative assemblies.

Lok Sabha Speaker said that Meghalaya is a land of opportunities and immense possibilities and can act as a model of development and prosperity for the entire nation.

Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Mr Metbah Lyngdoh; Chief Minister Dr. Conrad K. Sangma; Leader of Opposition, Mr Mukul Sangma were also present during the event.