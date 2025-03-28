Delhi: Woman’s body found in bed box inside DDA flat in Shahdra

AMN

The body of a woman was found inside a bed box in a flat in Delhi’s Shahdara area on Friday. According to the police, the body was stashed in the bed box after being wrapped in a blanket.

The body was found inside the compartment of the bed. It was wrapped in a blanket. The police claim the woman appeared to be married as she was wearing red bangles.

The police have detained the owner of the house, identified as Vivekanand Mishra, aged around 60. The police are questioning Mishra to find out more about the crime and the identity of the woman. The victim is aged around 35-50.

The body was found inside a DDA Flat in Vivek Vihar Police Station. The recovery was made after police received a complaint about stench emanating from the putrid corpse.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said in the statement that the house was locked from the outside.

“When police reached the spot, they found the house locked from the outside and traces of blood near the back door,” he told media.

The body was found inside the compartment of the bed. It was wrapped in a blanket. The police claim the woman appeared to be married as she was wearing red bangles.