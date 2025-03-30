PM launches development projects worth Rs 33,700 crore in Chhattisgarh

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated, laid the foundation stone and dedicated development projects worth more than 33,700 crores rupees related to power, road, rail, oil & gas, education and housing at Mohbhatta in the Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a public meeting on this occasion, the Prime Minister said that a new era of permanent peace is being seen in the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh.

He said that roads, electricity and mobile network along with health and other facilities are being provided in the remote tribal areas of the state. In recent years, many schools have been reopened in Naxal-affected areas. Shri Modi said that the fate of Chhattisgarh is changing. The Prime Minister said that Dharti Aba Janjati Utkarsh Abhiyan has been started for the development of tribal areas.

Apart from this, PM Jan-Man Yojana is being run for the most backward tribal communities. Under this, tribal areas are being developed by spending thousands of crores of rupees. The Prime Minister said that the Central and State Governments will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the benefits of development reach every family of Chhattisgarh.

During the programme, Grihapravesh of 3 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin was held . The Prime Minister handed over the keys of houses to 3 lakh beneficiaries of this scheme. Shri Modi said that his government does not just build four walls, but also builds the lives of the people living in these houses.

The Prime Minister said that the construction of such a large number of houses not only fulfills the dream of people living in huts to live in pakka houses, but also provides work to local artisans, traders and transporters and employment to the youth.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister flagged off the MEMU train service on the Abhanpur-Raipur rail section.

The programme was also addressed by Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.