Yogi criticizes Hindi language controversy, stresses linguistic unity, employment

AMN

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has criticized the ongoing controversy over the Hindi language in states like Tamil Nadu, stating that it is being fueled by political leaders for their narrow interests. He pointed out that such discussions could negatively impact employment prospects for the youth.

Highlighting efforts in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister referenced the inclusion of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi in the state’s education system. He questioned whether adopting multiple languages had diminished the state’s stature, emphasizing that employment opportunities continue to expand as a result. The chief minister underscored that languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi contribute to national unity and should be promoted.

The Chief Minister stressed the role of regional languages in strengthening national unity, underscoring the state’s commitment to promoting linguistic diversity. He reiterated that while respect for Hindi remains widespread, the three-language formula ensures inclusivity across the country. Calling for a shift in focus, the chief minister urged political leaders to refrain from creating divisions based on language and instead focus on generating employment and development opportunities.