इंडियन आवाज़     31 Mar 2020 02:10:04      انڈین آواز
Delhi: LG Baijal directs DMs, DCPs to ensure supply of goods and services

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil baijal has directed all district magistrates and DCPs to jointly ensure the supply chain of essential goods and services is maintained. Interacting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi police commissioner S N Srivastava and other senior officers through video conferencing Mr Baijal said, the fight against COVID-19 rests on two pillars- Stay at Home and Social Distancing. He discussed further measures to enforce lockdown and maintain social distancing to contain the spread of Corona. Mr Baijal said, Social distancing should be maintained under all circumstances and no one in the city should go hungry.

