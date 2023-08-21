Delhi: Kejriwal orders suspension of official accused of rape

AMN / WEB DESK

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the suspension of a rape-accused Delhi government official and has sought a report from Chief Secretary on the matter. Delhi Police is interrogating the rape accused and his wife. District Commissioner of Police (North District) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that any other witnesses or accused will be made a part of the investigation.

According to the police, the accused posted as deputy director in the Women and Child Development Department, allegedly assaulted the girl, who was staying with his family after her father died in October 2020.

Talking to the Media, Minister of Delhi Government Saurabh Bharadwaj said, this is a horrific incident, which has shamed humanity. He said, the government will provide all possible legal help to victims.

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal had also issued the notice to Delhi Government and Delhi Police demanding strong action against the accused.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights-NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo said that there seems to be a procedural lapse in the matter. He said, if a child’s father or mother died in the period starting April 2020 or the child became an orphan and they need guardianship, then as per the Supreme Court order all their details have to be registered on NCPCR’s Baalswaraj Portal. Mr. Kanoongo said that Delhi Government had said that it has registered the details of all such children, but NCPCR has not found her details so far. He said that the commission has asked the officers of the Delhi government, for the name of the child and her entry in the Baalswaraj Portal. He said that the role of the Church also seems suspicious.

Mr. Kanoongo said that NCPCR is monitoring the matter and after collecting this information, it will direct the Delhi Government to take appropriate action. The commission is also sending a team to the hospital where the girl is admitted.