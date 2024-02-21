Delhi excise policy Case: CBI summons BRS leader K Kavitha on Feb 26

WEB DESK

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a summons to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, asking her to appear before it on February 26 in connection with its corruption probe in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, reports HT.

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was last questioned by the anti-corruption agency in December 2022, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is carrying out a parallel money laundering probe, questioned her in March 2023.

Nitesh Rana, K Kavitha’s lawyer, refused to comment on the fresh CBI summons to her.

The agency is trying to unearth her role in influencing the policy, and her role alleged allegations of paying bribes.

It has been alleged that Kavitha was in touch with AAP’s (AAP) then-communication in-charge Vijay Nair, who was meeting businessmen from the liquor industry and politicians at the time of policy formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped policy.

The central probing agencies have claimed that Delhi-based businessman Sameer Mahendru’s Indospirits Group controlled multiple retail zones in Delhi under the excise policy and advanced payment of kickbacks worth Rs.100 crore to the AAP leaders by an alleged South Group of which Kavitha was a member.