Pakistan Supreme Court Dismisses Plea for Nullifying February 8 Elections

File Pic

AMN

Pakistan’s Supreme Court today dismissed a plea seeking the February 8 general elections to be declared null and void as the petitioner failed to appear for two consecutive hearings. The petitioner Ali Khan filed an application last week, urging the apex court to order new elections within 30 days to be held under the direct supervision of the judiciary to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability. He had also sought a stay order to stop the formation of a new government till the case was decided.

However, during the previous hearing, the Supreme Court described the filing of the petition and its subsequent withdrawal as something that led to abuse of the court process.

Today, a three-member bench resumed hearing the petition. However, the applicant was once again absent from the courtroom. Subsequently, the apex court disposed of the plea and imposed a fine on the petitioner.