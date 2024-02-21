इंडियन आवाज़     21 Feb 2024 09:29:26      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Samajwadi Party, Congress join hands for Lok Sabha polls in UP, Cong gets 17 seats

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / LUCKNOW

INDIA bloc partners Samajwadi Party and Congress today seal the deal for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, with the state’s main opposition party leaving 17 out of the 80 seats for the Congress.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference by SP state chief Naresh Uttam Patel, SP national general secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, Congress state president Ajay Rai and AICC in-charge for UP Avinash Pande.

Congress will contest Raebareli, Amethi, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Kanpur and 12 other seats, said SP state chief Naresh Uttam Patel.

Samajwadi Party will contest one seat, Khajuraho, in Madhya Pradesh and support Congress on the rest, said Patel.

Pande said the Congress will contest on 17 seats, while on the rest of the 63 seats in the state SP and other alliance partners will contest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھدراچاریہ کو 58 واں گیان پیٹھ ایوارڈ دیا جائے گا۔

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھد ...

مسلم تعلیمی اداروں میں غیر مسلم طلبہ کی اکثریت، رپورٹ

جاوید اختر ایک تحقیقاتی رپورٹ کے مطابق ہندوستان میں مسلما ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حمد الثانی کے ساتھ باہمی میٹنگ کی

وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حم ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart