Eminent jurist and Senior Advocate Fali S Nariman is dead

President, PM express grief over demise of Fali Nariman

AMN

Renowned jurist and Senior Advocate Fali S Nariman passed away today. He was 95. Fali Nariman breathed his last died at his Delhi home this morning.

Burial will be held at 10 am at Parsi Aramgah near New Delhi’s Khan Market on Thursday, February 22. This will be followed by Uthamna (prayer meeting) at 4 pm at the Parsi Anjuman (Dharamsala) at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

The legal luminary is survived by his daughter Anaheeta F Nariman and son and former judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Rohinton F Nariman.

The noted jurist was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1991 and Padma Vibhusham in 2007. Fali Nariman started his practice as lawyer at the Bombay High Court and later moved to Delhi. He was appointed the Solicitor General of India in 1972, but he resigned in 1975 to protest then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s decision to declare Emergency.

The veteran advocate was also the President of the Bar Association from 1991 to 2010.

In his long career, Fali Nariman argued several landmark cases, including the National Judicial Appointments Commission case, which was struck down by the Supreme Court.

A distinguished constitutional lawyer, Fali S Nariman has argued several landmark cases, including the famous NJAC verdict. He also appeared in the important SC AoR Association case (which led to the collegium system), TMA Pai case (on the scope of minority rights under Article 30) etc. In June 1975, he resigned as the Additional Solicitor General of India to protest against the decision of the Indira Gandhi government to declare emergency.

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed grief over the demise of Fali Nariman. President Murmu said, he was a titan among legal luminaries. She said, that among the wisest experts on the Indian Constitution, Fali Nariman was also a globally respected jurist. The President said, he served the nation in various roles, including as a member of the Rajya Sabha, with equal dedication. She said, the contributions of Fali Nariman in enriching constitutional practices and strengthening the legal system will be remembered for a long. She expressed condolences to the family, colleagues, and admirers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the legal doyen’s death and said he had devoted his life to “make justice accessible to common citizens.”

Shri Fali Nariman Ji was among the most outstanding legal minds and intellectuals. He devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens. I am pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.