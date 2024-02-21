President Murmu expresses grief over demise of Fali Nariman

Eminent jurist and Senior Advocate Fali S Nariman passed away. He was aged 95 years.

Fali Nariman

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed grief over the demise of Fali Nariman. President Murmu said, he was a titan among legal luminaries.

She said, that among the wisest experts on the Indian Constitution, Fali Nariman was also a globally respected jurist. The President said, he served the nation in various roles, including as a member of the Rajya Sabha, with equal dedication.

She said, the contributions of Fali Nariman in enriching constitutional practices and strengthening the legal system will be remembered for a long. She expressed condolences to the family, colleagues, and admirers.