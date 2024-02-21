Govt invites farmer leaders for fifth round of talks

Asks Punjab government to maintain law and order

FILE PHOTO

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda today said the government is ready to discuss all the issues including MSP demand, crop diversification, stubble issue, and FIR in the next round of talks with the protesting farmers. In a social Media Post, Mr. Munda invited the farmer leaders for the fifth round of discussion. He also urged the protesting farmers to maintain peace.

The Centre has asked the Punjab government to maintain law and order in the wake of farmers’ agitation. Sources said, the Union Home Ministry has sent an advisory to the State Government in this re