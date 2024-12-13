Delhi: 6 schools receive bomb threats via email

file photo

AMN

Yet again a total of 6 schools in Delhi received bomb threats through emails during the morning hours today. Students have been sent back home as soon as authorities received the information.

Director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg, has confirmed that Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School Sriniwaspuri, DPS Amar Colony, South Delhi Public School, Defence Colony, Delhi Public School Safdar Jung Enclave, and Venkateshawar Global School, Rohini received threats. The bomb detection team and fire officials are present at the spot.

Earlier this week, some schools in the National Capital Delhi also received bomb threats via email.