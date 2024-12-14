NHAI to introduce advanced Route Patrolling Vehicles to enhance highway safety

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI is planning to introduce advanced new Route Patrolling Vehicles (RPVs) named Rajmarg Saathi to enhance highway safety. The Road Transport and Highways Ministry said that the RPVs will conduct inspection of National Highway stretches to monitor and respond to emergency situations. The new RPVs will feature closed cabinets and AI-Enabled dashboard cameras for Efficient Emergency Response. The vehicles are equipped with advanced communication and safety tools to minimize traffic disruptions, improving road safety and enhancing overall road user experience along the National Highways.

