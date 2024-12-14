The Indian Awaaz

Only 19 Indians Remain in Russian Armed Forces: Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh

Dec 13, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

The Centre has said that only 19 Indians remain in the Russian Armed Forces. In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Friday, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said, as a result of concerted efforts by the Government, most of the Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces have been discharged and several have been repatriated to India.

He said the government has requested the Russian authorities concerned to provide an update on the whereabouts of the remaining Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces. The Minister said, India has also requested Russian authorities to ensure their safety, wellbeing and early discharge.

