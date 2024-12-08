The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend Inter Governmental Commission meet in Russia

Dec 7, 2024

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay an official visit to Russia from tomorrow. During the three-day visit, the Defence Minister and his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov will co-chair the 21st meeting of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation in Moscow.

The two leaders will review the entire range of multi-faceted relations between the two countries in the field of defence, including military-to-military and industrial cooperation.

They will also exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, Mr Singh will also commission the Indian Navy’s latest multi-role stealth guided missile frigate ‘INS Tushil’ at Yantra Shipyard, Kaliningrad on 9th of December. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will accompany him for the commissioning ceremony.

The Defence Minister will pay tributes at ‘The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Moscow to honour the Soviet soldiers killed during the Second World War. He will also interact with the members of the Indian community.

Related Post

DEFENCE

Armed Forces Flag Day being observed today

Dec 7, 2024
DEFENCE

India  has become leader in Oceanic transport and Monsoon-harnessed sea capacity: President Murmu

Dec 4, 2024
DEFENCE

Indian Navy protect seas with unmatched courage & dedication: PM Modi

Dec 4, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korean president survives impeachment vote

8 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Storm Darragh Leaves Thousands Without Power as UK Faces Rare Red Alert

7 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi’s air quality deteriorates again to the poor category, AQI at 300

7 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

SC Special Bench to Hear issue of Places of Worship 1991 Act on December 12

7 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment