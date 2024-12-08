The Indian Awaaz

Armed Forces Flag Day being observed today

Dec 7, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Armed Forces Flag Day is about saluting the valour, determination and sacrifices of nation’s courageous soldiers. In his message on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, Mr Modi said their bravery inspires and their sacrifices humble everyone.

He also urged people to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today saluted the courage, valour, fortitude and sacrifices of Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day.

In his message, Mr Singh said the Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to remember the courage and contributions of the Indian armed forces. He lauded them for playing a pivotal role in securing India.

He also urged everyone to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

Since 1949, 7th December is observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform of the nation.

