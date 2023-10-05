इंडियन आवाज़     05 Oct 2023 11:38:12      انڈین آواز

Death toll due to flash flood in Sikkim rises to 14; around 102 missing

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Death toll following devastating flash flood in Sikkim mounted to 14 and around 102 reported missing. The sudden glacial lake outburst took place yesterday over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim led to a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley.

Search operations are underway.  Three teams of NDRF are deployed for this purpose. Two more teams from Guahati and Patna are ready to rush Sikkim. The NDRF team from Chungthang will be airlifted when the weather permits. Likewise, essential commodities and supplies will be airlifted and distributed to the people of Chungthang, Lachen and Lachung.

In the meantime releasing water from Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level, upto 15-20 feet high downstream. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang yesterday and took stock of the situation. The Prime Minister has assured all possible support and prayed for the safety and well-being of those affected in the wake of this unfortunate natural calamity.

Chief Secretary Shri VB Pathak attended a virtual meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee chaired by Cabinet Secretary, Government of India, Rajiv Gauba, to review the status of the damages caused due to flash floods.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حکومت نے ہلدی کی تجارت کو عالمی سطح پر فروغ دینے کے لیے نیشنل ہلدی بورڈ تشکیل دیا۔

AMN / NEW DELHI حکومت ہند نے آج نیشنل ٹرمیرک بورڈ کے قیام کو نوٹیف ...

کورونا ویکسین ٹیکنالوجی تیار کرنے والوں کو طب کا نوبیل انعام

نوبیل کمیٹی نے آج اس کا اعلان کیا۔ کمیٹی نے سوشل میڈیا سائٹ پ ...

بہار سرکار نے ذات پر مبنی سروے کی تفصیلات جاری کی

پسماندہ طبقات اور انتہائی پسماندہ طبقات کی تعداد ریاست کی آب ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Nobel in Chemistry to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for quantum dots

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawe ...

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman win 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Hungarian-American biochemist Katal ...

@Powered By: Logicsart