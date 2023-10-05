Death toll due to flash flood in Sikkim rises to 14; around 102 missing

AMN

Death toll following devastating flash flood in Sikkim mounted to 14 and around 102 reported missing. The sudden glacial lake outburst took place yesterday over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim led to a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley.

Search operations are underway. Three teams of NDRF are deployed for this purpose. Two more teams from Guahati and Patna are ready to rush Sikkim. The NDRF team from Chungthang will be airlifted when the weather permits. Likewise, essential commodities and supplies will be airlifted and distributed to the people of Chungthang, Lachen and Lachung.



In the meantime releasing water from Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level, upto 15-20 feet high downstream. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang yesterday and took stock of the situation. The Prime Minister has assured all possible support and prayed for the safety and well-being of those affected in the wake of this unfortunate natural calamity.



Chief Secretary Shri VB Pathak attended a virtual meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee chaired by Cabinet Secretary, Government of India, Rajiv Gauba, to review the status of the damages caused due to flash floods.