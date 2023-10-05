New Delhi call for reduction in Canadian diplomats in India

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

India today reiterated the call for a reduction in Canadian diplomats in India saying that the focus is on achieving parity in terms of diplomatic presence.

Briefing media in New Delhi today External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has sought parity in respective diplomatic presence given the much higher Canadian diplomatic presence in the country and their continued interference in internal matters. He said discussions are ongoing on the modalities of achieving this.



On queries regarding the closure of the Afghan embassy, the spokesperson said that the embassy in New Delhi is continuing to function. He said New Delhi is in touch with the Afghan diplomats who are there in the embassy, as well as with the Afghan diplomats who are at the consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

He added that there has been a prolonged absence of the ambassador and a large number of Afghan diplomats have left India recently. He hoped that the substantial number of Afghan nationals in India, including students, continue to receive necessary consular support. He assured that India will continue to assist the people of Afghanistan.