इंडियन आवाज़     05 Oct 2023 11:49:45      انڈین آواز

New Delhi call for reduction in Canadian diplomats in India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

India today reiterated the call for a reduction in Canadian diplomats in India saying that the focus is on achieving parity in terms of diplomatic presence.

Briefing media in New Delhi today External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has sought parity in respective diplomatic presence given the much higher Canadian diplomatic presence in the country and their continued interference in internal matters. He said discussions are ongoing on the modalities of achieving this.

On queries regarding the closure of the Afghan embassy, the spokesperson said that the embassy in New Delhi is continuing to function. He said New Delhi is in touch with the Afghan diplomats who are there in the embassy, as well as with the Afghan diplomats who are at the consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

He added that there has been a prolonged absence of the ambassador and a large number of Afghan diplomats have left India recently. He hoped that the substantial number of Afghan nationals in India, including students, continue to receive necessary consular support. He assured that India will continue to assist the people of Afghanistan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حکومت نے ہلدی کی تجارت کو عالمی سطح پر فروغ دینے کے لیے نیشنل ہلدی بورڈ تشکیل دیا۔

AMN / NEW DELHI حکومت ہند نے آج نیشنل ٹرمیرک بورڈ کے قیام کو نوٹیف ...

کورونا ویکسین ٹیکنالوجی تیار کرنے والوں کو طب کا نوبیل انعام

نوبیل کمیٹی نے آج اس کا اعلان کیا۔ کمیٹی نے سوشل میڈیا سائٹ پ ...

بہار سرکار نے ذات پر مبنی سروے کی تفصیلات جاری کی

پسماندہ طبقات اور انتہائی پسماندہ طبقات کی تعداد ریاست کی آب ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Nobel in Chemistry to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for quantum dots

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawe ...

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman win 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Hungarian-American biochemist Katal ...

@Powered By: Logicsart