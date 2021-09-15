India willing to stand by Afghan people, just as in past: Jaishankar
UN to raise more than 600 million dollars in aid for Afghanistan
Tamil Nadu assembly passes Bill for medical admissions without NEET
Global crude oil prices on rise amid concerns over shut output in US
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Sep 2021 06:33:45      انڈین آواز

DDMA defers reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8 till Sept 30

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Delhi Disaster Management Authority, DDMA has deferred the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8 students till 30th September. DDMA concluded a meeting today with the expert committee to take a significant decision on Delhi school reopening for junior classes.

The panel had earlier recommended phase-wise reopening of schools in the city. As per their earlier suggestions, the schools were asked to reopen classes 6 to 8 from September 8. However, DDMA today has released fresh guidelines and order for the school reopening. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 38 new COVID cases with zero casualties and 15 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said, due caution and care have to be continued in NCT of Delhi so that adequate standards of Covid Appropriate Behaviour continues to be followed and any such activity that can lead to surge in cases, is allowed only after rigorous and due diligence. It said, it is necessary to take effective measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra: Setting Records on and Off the Field

Harpal Singh Bedi Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic Gold medal success has not only turned 23-year ...

Team’s performance in first match is crucial: Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif

Harpal  Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 15 September: Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif, has ...

PM Modi asks Indian Paralympic contingent to work in few areas outside sports to motivate people

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exhorted the para-athletes to identify and work in few areas outside s ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz