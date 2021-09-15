DDMA defers reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8 till Sept 30

AMN

Delhi Disaster Management Authority, DDMA has deferred the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8 students till 30th September. DDMA concluded a meeting today with the expert committee to take a significant decision on Delhi school reopening for junior classes.

The panel had earlier recommended phase-wise reopening of schools in the city. As per their earlier suggestions, the schools were asked to reopen classes 6 to 8 from September 8. However, DDMA today has released fresh guidelines and order for the school reopening. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 38 new COVID cases with zero casualties and 15 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said, due caution and care have to be continued in NCT of Delhi so that adequate standards of Covid Appropriate Behaviour continues to be followed and any such activity that can lead to surge in cases, is allowed only after rigorous and due diligence. It said, it is necessary to take effective measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus.